Advertisement

Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare researchers looking at blood thinners as possible COVID-19 treatment

(WCTV)
By Pat Mueller
Published: Jan. 11, 2021 at 12:20 PM EST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says one of its research teams has joined a national study to evaluate blood thinners as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in patients who do not need to be hospitalized.

The study will try to see if blood thinners can help stop deadly blood clots from forming in the bloodstream of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not need hospitalization.

Researchers have found that many patients who died from COVID-19 had formed blood clots throughout their bodies, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institue, which is overseeing the study. When blood clots form in blood vessels, they can travel through the bloodstream to other parts of the body and cause strokes, heart attacks and other life-threatening problems, TMH’s press release says.

Blood thinners help stop clots from forming, and the drugs have been used for many years to help prevent heart attacks and strokes in older patients who have been diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases, TMH says.

The University of Florida and the OneFlorida Clinical Research Consortium recruited TMH to contribute to the study, the release says.

Dr. Claudia Kroker-Bode is leading TMH’s research team for the ACTIV-4 Outpatient trial.

“At Tallahassee Memorial, we’re on the forefront of advancing care,” says Dr. Kroker-Bode. “We’re proud to be participating and have our expert clinical research team working side-by-side with the nation’s top hospitals to find an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients.”

The ACTIV-4 Antithrombotics Outpatient study is funded through the White House’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, TMH says. The study is looking for 7,000 participants at more than 100 sites across the world to test the safety and effectiveness of blood thinners as a treatment for coronavirus.

TMH says if you are a Big Bend resident age 40 or older who is positive for COVID-19 and interested in participating in the study, you can reach out to their Office of Research at CovidResearch@TMH.org.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Megan Walker worked as a paraprofessional at Fort Braden School. Her smile was...
Fort Braden School loses another staff member following fatal ATV accident
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County
Jean's bond is set at $5 million.
Man arrested for allegedly ‘torturing’ children in Panama City Beach
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 11, 2021
Arizona's legislative leadership are hearing calls that seven of their Republican colleagues be...
Lawmakers who voted against certification of Biden’s victory are denounced back home

Latest News

PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 17: A general view of people shopping at Publix as U.S. corporations...
Florida to expand COVID vaccines to Panhandle Publix stores
A funeral is held for a COVID-19 victim in a South Los Angeles parking lot. COVID-19 has taken...
COVID-19 a killer in South Los Angeles
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
US cancer rates drop record amount, impact of COVID uncertain
An employee of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center, receives one of the first COVID-19 vaccines...
US shifts to speed vaccinations; won’t hold back 2nd doses
New data from the American Cancer Society shows deaths from cancer have declined at record...
Record drop in cancer death rates