Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare researchers looking at blood thinners as possible COVID-19 treatment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare says one of its research teams has joined a national study to evaluate blood thinners as a possible treatment for COVID-19 in patients who do not need to be hospitalized.

The study will try to see if blood thinners can help stop deadly blood clots from forming in the bloodstream of people who have tested positive for COVID-19 but do not need hospitalization.

Researchers have found that many patients who died from COVID-19 had formed blood clots throughout their bodies, according to the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institue, which is overseeing the study. When blood clots form in blood vessels, they can travel through the bloodstream to other parts of the body and cause strokes, heart attacks and other life-threatening problems, TMH’s press release says.

Blood thinners help stop clots from forming, and the drugs have been used for many years to help prevent heart attacks and strokes in older patients who have been diagnosed with heart and blood vessel diseases, TMH says.

The University of Florida and the OneFlorida Clinical Research Consortium recruited TMH to contribute to the study, the release says.

Dr. Claudia Kroker-Bode is leading TMH’s research team for the ACTIV-4 Outpatient trial.

“At Tallahassee Memorial, we’re on the forefront of advancing care,” says Dr. Kroker-Bode. “We’re proud to be participating and have our expert clinical research team working side-by-side with the nation’s top hospitals to find an effective treatment for COVID-19 patients.”

The ACTIV-4 Antithrombotics Outpatient study is funded through the White House’s Operation Warp Speed initiative, TMH says. The study is looking for 7,000 participants at more than 100 sites across the world to test the safety and effectiveness of blood thinners as a treatment for coronavirus.

TMH says if you are a Big Bend resident age 40 or older who is positive for COVID-19 and interested in participating in the study, you can reach out to their Office of Research at CovidResearch@TMH.org.

