TCC will not allow fans through February, release schedules for spring sports

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Community College has announced they will not allow general admission fans to any home sporting events through, at least, the month of February.

TCC made the announcement on Monday, along with the release of their schedules for men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s track and field.

“The safety and well-being of all game participants, including visiting teams, as well as game officials and game management staff, is our number one priority, and we are determined to provide an environment that will preserve the opportunity for our student-athletes to compete,” said Director of Athletics Rob Chaney.

Chaney adds that the school hopes to live stream as many events as possible, for no cost to fans, on their website.

For more information on TCC’s fan policy, as well as to see the Eagles’ schedules for their spring sports in 2021, click here.

