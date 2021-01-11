Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An ATV accident left a 28-year-old woman dead Saturday night, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, it happened around 11 p.m. LCSO deputies responded to a wooded area along the 18000 block of Blountstown Highway, not far from Lake Talquin.

Deputies discovered three people who had been injured along a dirt trail. The driver of the ATV, identified by the agency as Megan Walker, died after her ATV struck a road embankment and rolled over.

She was pronounced at the scene.

The other passengers on the ATV suffered non-life threatening injuries, per LCSO.

This is still an active investigation.

