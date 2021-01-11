Advertisement

Woman dies after ATV crash in rural Leon County

A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's...
A woman died after an ATV crash in rural Leon County, according to the Leon County Sheriff's Office.(WCTV)
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Jan. 10, 2021 at 7:43 PM EST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An ATV accident left a 28-year-old woman dead Saturday night, according to the Leon County Sheriff’s Office.

According to a press release, it happened around 11 p.m. LCSO deputies responded to a wooded area along the 18000 block of Blountstown Highway, not far from Lake Talquin.

Deputies discovered three people who had been injured along a dirt trail. The driver of the ATV, identified by the agency as Megan Walker, died after her ATV struck a road embankment and rolled over.

She was pronounced at the scene.

The other passengers on the ATV suffered non-life threatening injuries, per LCSO.

This is still an active investigation.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s lectern as part of the Wednesday mob at the...
Man seen carrying House Speaker Pelosi’s lectern in viral Wednesday photo is from Parrish
In a Sunday press conference at the Lynn Haven Senior Center in Bay County, Governor Ron...
Governor Ron DeSantis gives update on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in Florida, highlights accomplishments from past week
An early morning fire leads to a family losing their home and two dogs.
‘All the memories are gone’: Family reacts to losing their home to a fire
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 10, 2021

Latest News

The Florida Department of Health has reported 1,974 new positive COVID-19 cases in Leon County...
FDOH: Leon County reports 1.9K new COVID-19 cases in last week
Thursday, Jan. 14, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office will partner with the Red Cross of North...
LCSO, Red Cross of North Florida holding Tallahassee Blood Drive Thursday
The recently-approved Children’s Services Council of Leon County will be closing their...
Children’s Service Council of Leon County accepting applications through Wednesday
In the Sunday afternoon state COVID-19 case status report, the Georgia Department of Health...
Lowndes County sees 401 new positive COVID-19 cases in last 2 weeks