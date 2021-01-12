Blazer men crack top five in Division II rankings
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 3:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State men’s basketball team has cracked the top five of the latest Division II men’s basketball rankings, coming in at #5.
The Blazers are behind a top four of Colorado School of Mines, Northern State, Northwest Missouri State and West Liberty. VSU jumped four spots in the rankings after being ranked #9 last week.
VSU is 5-0 and boasts an average margin of victory of 14. points.
The Blazers, fresh off a weekend sweep of Shorter College, returns to the court Tuesday night to take on the West Florida Argonauts. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from The Complex.
To see the full Top 25, click here.
