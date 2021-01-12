Blazer men crack top five in Division II rankings

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The Valdosta State men’s basketball team has cracked the top five of the latest Division II men’s basketball rankings, coming in at #5.

We now only need one hand to count where we're at on the polls 🔝🖐️🏼

Catch your No. 5 ranked Blazers in action tonight at 7 p.m.! pic.twitter.com/snIlTMmJ7B — Valdosta State Blazers (@BlazerAthletics) January 12, 2021

The Blazers are behind a top four of Colorado School of Mines, Northern State, Northwest Missouri State and West Liberty. VSU jumped four spots in the rankings after being ranked #9 last week.

VSU is 5-0 and boasts an average margin of victory of 14. points.

The Blazers, fresh off a weekend sweep of Shorter College, returns to the court Tuesday night to take on the West Florida Argonauts. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. from The Complex.

To see the full Top 25, click here.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.