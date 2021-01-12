Former Tallahassee ethics officer charged with stalking

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee’s former ethics officer is accused of harassing the retired city auditor through text messages, emails and phone calls.

Julie Meadows-Keefe, who left her position with the city in Feb. 2020 and now works for a local law firm, was arrested Monday on a single charge of stalking.

The stalking allegations come from former Tallahassee auditor Bert Fletcher, who retired from his job in 2017. The probable cause affidavit says Meadows-Keefe harassed Fletcher repeatedly starting Dec. 21, 2020, with hundreds of text messages, attempted phone calls and emails.

The harassment started after Fletcher ended a relationship they’d been having on and off again since at least 2017, the affidavit says, which began as an affair when they worked in the same city office suite and were both married to other people. They have both since divorced.

The probable cause affidavit says the two broke it off in Nov. 2018 but reconnected in the fall of 2020.

Investigators say in addition to the hundreds of messages to Mr. Fletcher, his ex-wife also received a text message with two pictures of Fletcher and Meadows-Keefe together, and Meadows-Keefe emailed Fletcher’s daughter. The harassment continued up until Meadows-Keefe’s arrest, according to the probable cause documents, “causing substantial emotional distress” to Fletcher.

Meadows-Keefe was hired as Tallahassee’s ethics officer in 2014, when the city first formed an independent ethics board. She resigned in February 2020 under public pressure after using public funds to join the Tiger Bay Club.

Before she left office, she sued the city making a series of demands connected to her resignation, including a payout of $450,000. That lawsuit was settled out of court and the case dismissed late last year.

