Fort Braden School loses another staff member following fatal ATV accident

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County school is grieving yet again, after an ATV accident took the life of a 28-year-old woman Saturday night.

The Leon County Sheriff’s Office identified the victim as Megan Walker. Fort Braden School Principal Jimbo Jackson confirmed with WCTV that Walker worked as a paraprofessional at the school.

According to a public fundraiser started by Walker’s family on Facebook, Walker leaves behind a husband and two young kids. As of Monday night, over 150 people had contributed nearly $10,000 to help the family.

According to Jackson, the pandemic forced Walker to take on a more visible role, checking in students and taking their temperatures as they arrived for school.

He says she did everything with a positive attitude.

“Because of the nature of her job and the work she did with students both in the classroom and transitional times of day, her face and name were probably the most recognizable on campus,” Jackson said. “Always with a smile and warm greeting.”

Jackson said administration is working with students and staff to provide counseling services and other resources.

It’s been a tragic school year for the Pioneers. Last summer, Fort Braden lost two staffers from COVID-19 complications.

