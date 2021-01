TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Maclay Marauders boys soccer team defeated the Chiles Timberwolves, 3-1, on Monday night at the Maclay School.

The win moved the Marauders to 8-0-1 on the year.

Chiles falls to 3-7-1.

You can watch highlights from Monday’s match in the video player above.

