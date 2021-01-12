Mask mandate in effect for all students and staff in Cook County schools buses

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) - Daily COVID-19 numbers in Cook County reached their highest point in the pandemic with 114 cases reported on December 29.

Currently, nine students and 14 school employees with Cook County Schools have tested positive.

Monday, the Cook County Board of Education has announced the implementation of a school-wide mask mandate in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The mandate, effective immediately, is to be in effect across all Cook County school facilities and busses.

As the county’s COVID-19 numbers climb, Superintendent Dr. Tim Dixon says he’s hoping their new addition to the rule book might help bring them down.

”Personally, I’m not an advocate of wearing masks. That’s just Tim Dixon, my opinion. But I had to look beyond that. I had to look at, all right, what’s gonna be our best scenario here. Take my personal feelings out of it. What’s the best thing the superintendent of the school can do right now?” he said.

Face coverings will be mandated for at least the remainder of the month and, during that time, Dr. Dixon will closely monitor the data. If no improvement shows, he says they’re also considering closing two of their schools; primary and middle.

Dr. Dixon says children will not be disciplined for not wearing a mask unless they refuse to wear it repeatedly. No exception for students with health conditions will be made.

