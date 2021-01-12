Mike’s Monday Evening Forecast: January 11, 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An approaching cold front kept us cloudy and cool on Monday, with scattered showers, some of which are still possible Monday evening.

Overnight will stay cloudy and cool, with lows in the mid-40s. Tuesday will be mostly to partly cloudy and cool, with highs in the upper-50s.

Wednesday and Thursday will have colder starts in the mid-to-upper-30s, then partly cloudy and dry afternoons near 60 on Wednesday, then mid-60s Thursday.

Another front will bring a few showers Friday with milder temperatures, from a low in the low-40s to a high in the mid-60s. Cooler and drier air returns for the weekend.

Saturday’s temperatures range from a low in the mid-30s to a high in the upper-50s. Sunday morning could see some frost and a light freeze, with lows in the low-30s to around 30, then a partly sunny afternoon, with highs in the upper-50s.

