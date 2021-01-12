Advertisement

Mike’s Tuesday Evening Forecast: January 12, 2021

By Mike McCall
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We had yet another cloudy and cool day across the region, with afternoon temperatures mostly in the low-50s. Tuesday night will stay mostly cloudy, but turn a bit colder, with lows in the upper-30s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy, with a few peeks of sunshine by afternoon and highs in the upper-50s.

Thursday will start out cold, in the mid-30s, with some patchy frost, then mostly sunny in the afternoon, reaching the low-60s.

An approaching cold front will bring scattered showers to the area on Friday, with a morning low in the low-40s than an afternoon high in the low-to-mid-60s.

The weekend will turn dry again, but cold.

Saturday will start in the mid-30s, then have a high in the mid-50s.

Sunday morning will drop into the low-30s to around 30, with a chance of frost and a light inland freeze, then a partly cloudy and cool afternoon, in the upper-50s.

Next week starts out with some clouds and a slight chance of showers Monday and Tuesday.

