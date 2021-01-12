New Thomasville Police Chief sworn in

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A new era for Thomasville Police: Monday night, John Letteney was sworn in as the department’s new Chief of Police in front of a socially distanced crowd at Fire Station One.

Chief Letteney served the same role in Apex, North Carolina.

A search through dozens of candidates was narrowed down to three, and the city announced their choice in October.

Letteney says he’s already meeting with every department staff member and community members.

“It comes down to a lot of listening right now, and once I get myself collated and I wrap myself around it, that will turn into a strategic plan of sorts, a blueprint for a path forward,” he said

Chief Letteney replaces Troy Rich, who announced his retirement last July.

Letteney says he will work to promote public health and safety as he takes over during the COVID-19 pandemic.

