R. Frank Nims opens courtroom for Pre-Law Magnet program

By Monica Casey
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The courtroom for the new pre-law magnet program at Frank R. Nims middle school opened with a ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning.

The pre-law program will let sixth through eighth-graders at the school learn about all aspects of the legal system, preparing them for future careers in law, politics, or public service.

Students will get to take field trips to Florida courts, hear from guest speakers in multiple fields, and hold mock court events.

State Attorney Jack Campbell, Superintendent Rocky Hanna, City Commissioner Curtis Richardson, School Board Member Darryl Jones, FAMU PD Chief Terence Calloway, Public Defender Jessica Yeary, and Florida State University’s College of Law Dean Erin O’Hara O’Connor were present.

Students who spoke to WCTV were thrilled about the program.

“I think it’s amazing because not all schools have something like this,” said sixth-grader Anthony Perez.  “This year, we’ll have mock trials. But, next year we’ll take the bar and we’ll be sworn in, and then students can come and we can be their attorney if they get in trouble.”

“I have quite a bit of things that I have told myself that I want to be, but I think I want to be a lawyer, because it’s cool!” said Aaliyah Jackson, another sixth-grader.  “I was really excited when they told us that we’re going to get our own courtroom.”

“I feel like we need a lot more lawyers in Tallahassee, Florida,” said Xi’Mara Parks. “One day, we’re going to be able to argue with the principal, so that’s kind of cool!”

The magnet program is the first of its kind in northern Florida.  Superintendent Rocky Hanna said he was speechless at the result.

“I’m so thankful to live in a place, and to work in a place where the community really cares, a lot of these things were donated,” said Hanna.

Hanna commended the principal at Nims, Dr. Bolden, for making his dream a reality.

Community partners who helped make the new program possible include the State Attorney’s Office, FAMU’s Police Department, the FSU College of Law, and the Parks Law firm.

You can learn more about the program by clicking here.

