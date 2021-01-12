Advertisement

US to require all arriving passengers to get COVID-19 test

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 6:23 PM EST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Anyone flying to the U.S. will soon need to show proof of a negative test for COVID-19, health officials announced Tuesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention requirement expands on a similar one announced late last month for passengers coming from the United Kingdom.

COVID is already widespread in the U.S., with more than 22 million cases reported to date, including more than 375,000 deaths. The new measures are designed to try to prevent travelers from bringing in newer forms of the virus that scientists say can spread more easily.

The CDC order is to take effect in about two weeks, on Jan. 26. It requires air passengers to get a COVID-19 test within three days before their flight departs to the U.S., and to provide written proof of the test result to the airline. Travelers can also provide documentation that they had the infection in the past and recovered.

Airlines are ordered to stop passengers from boarding if they don’t have proof of a negative test or a prior infection.

“Testing does not eliminate all risk,” CDC Director Robert R. Redfield said in a statement. “But when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations.”

___

Koenig reported from Dallas.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Megan Walker worked as a paraprofessional at Fort Braden School. Her smile was...
Fort Braden School loses another staff member following fatal ATV accident
Julie Meadows-Keefe, who left her position with the city in Feb. 2020 and now works for a local...
Former Tallahassee ethics officer charged with stalking
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
DeSantis vows to ‘act very quickly’ if disorderly protests erupt
PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 17: A general view of people shopping at Publix as U.S. corporations...
Florida to expand COVID vaccines to Panhandle Publix stores
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 12, 2021

Latest News

Trump supporters stand on top of a police vehicle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at the Capitol in...
Anti-Semitism seen in Capitol insurrection raises alarms
FILE - Harvard professor Samantha Power, former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations,...
Biden picks Samantha Power, former UN envoy, for US aid post
In this undated photo provided by the National Transportation Safety Board, the Orange County...
NTSB says electric vehicle battery fires pose risks to 1st responders
President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
LIVE: Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Getting a COVID-19 vaccination is one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from the...
Overcoming a fear of needles