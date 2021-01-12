Valdosta Fire Department responds to 2 fires

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Valdosta Fire Department says it responded to two fires, one from Monday afternoon and another from early Tuesday morning.

According to the VFD Facebook page, the first fire happened around 3:15 p.m. Monday at 1301 Bethune St. The first fire unit arrived on the scene about four minutes after the call came in and found smoke coming from the roof of the house.

The person was already outside when crews arrived, and firefighters quickly brought the fire under control, VFD says.

A total of 13 people from VFD responded to the scene. Five people were displaced as a result of that fire. VFD says no injuries were reported.

“The cause of the fire was determined to be a heater to close to combustibles,” the department wrote on Facebook.

VFD posted about the second fire on Facebook around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday. The department responded to the house fire on Williams Street around 3:38 a.m.

Fire units arriving at the scene found smoke coming from the roof of the home. The people were out of the house when firefighters got there, VFD says. Fire crews quickly brought the fire under control.

Two people were displaced because of this fire, and no injuries were reported, the department says. VFD says the cause of the fire appears to be electrical.

