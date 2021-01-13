5 Blazers blow past West Florida, 95-83

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The #5 Valdosta State Blazers defeated the West Florida Argonauts, 95-83, Tuesday night at The Complex in Valdosta.

Cam Hamilton led all scorers with 29 points, going 10-15 from the floor and 8-11 from three.

Hamilton was one of four double-digit scores for VSU, along with Imoras Agee (15), Travis Bianco and Malik Hunt (10).

The win moves Valdosta State to 6-0 on the season. UWF Falls to 2-2.

