#5 Blazers blow past West Florida, 95-83
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 11:35 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - The #5 Valdosta State Blazers defeated the West Florida Argonauts, 95-83, Tuesday night at The Complex in Valdosta.
Cam Hamilton led all scorers with 29 points, going 10-15 from the floor and 8-11 from three.
Hamilton was one of four double-digit scores for VSU, along with Imoras Agee (15), Travis Bianco and Malik Hunt (10).
The win moves Valdosta State to 6-0 on the season. UWF Falls to 2-2.
