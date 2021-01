THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WCTV) - The Brookwood Warriors boys basketball team defeated the Valwood Valiants, 59-54, Tuesday night at Brookwood.

The win came on senior night for the Warriors as they improved to 3-6. Valwood fell to 3-4.

You can watch highlights from Tuesday’s game in the video player above.

