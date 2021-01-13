City Commission investing $159 million in 150 public infrastructure projects in 2021

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - During Wednesday’s retreat, Raynetta Curry Marshall, the General Manager for the City’s Underground Utilities and Public Infrastructure Department, gave Commissioners an overview of projects completed in 2020, upcoming projects in 2021, and long term projects to be completed between FY2021 and FY2025.

“These projects have a common goal of providing and enhancing core services,” said Marshall.

The City has a goal of completing 10 sidewalk projects annually; the local government met that benchmark in 2020, with projects on Mitchell Avenue, Weems Road, Alachua Avenue, Branch Street, Rankin Avenue, Putnam Drive, Lorene Street, Iamonia Street, Texas Street, and Putnam Drive.

The City also completed stormwater projects around the area, reducing flooding, improving water quality and replacing aging infrastructure.

In 2021, the City is set to work on 3.5 miles of sidewalks and resurface more than 54 miles of roadways. Tallahassee is investing about $139 million in 150 public infrastructure projects.

New comunity facilities coming in 2021 include a new renewable natural gas facility, a second senior center, and a new southeast park.

Between FY2021 and FY2025, the City is putting $800 million into infrastructure investments.

Water and sewer projects are located throughout the City, including construction of a new elevated northwest tank and a new well in the north. Marshall says that’s to ensure system reliability and meet growth demands in that area.

The Market District Multi-purpose Stormwater Project is also in the works, partnering with the Blueprint Intergovernmental Agency.

Marshall says the City will be undertaking a community-wide surface water master plan, taking a holistic look at the issue.

Other community facilities in coming years include a new TPD headquarters at the Northwood Centre and Fire Station Number 17 at the Lake Bradford Road location.

