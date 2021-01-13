City Commission votes to allow spring events that follow CDC guidelines

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee City Commission voted to allow limited events in the spring of 2021, giving staff permission to resume special event permits, facility rentals, and some indoor programming. Partners would have to show that their events follow CDC guidelines; large events, such as Springtime Tallahassee, will need to present their plans to the Commission at the next meeting in two weeks.

The City has not issued a permit for a major event since March of 2020; canceled events included Springtime Tallahassee, the Word of South Festival, and Veterans Day events.

The unanimous vote means 2021 will look quite different from 2020; however, the events will also be vastly different from the way they were, pre-pandemic.

City Parks & Recreation’s Ashely Edwards says this will be on a case by case basis for each event, with separate rules. For example, she says Springtime Tallahassee is looking at the possibility of staggered entrances, with tickets for specific times.

“What really makes me confident is the fact that we’re having this Martin Luther King Jr Day reverse parade on Monday. And what a unique way of being able to do that and getting people out to honor Dr. King, and also see this as a pilot for what could be,” said City Commissioner Dianne Williams-Cox.

City staff says they would have to use diagrams of spaces to ensure they know exactly how many people would be in one place at once, and there would be different numbers for different locations.

Attendees would likely need to sign up online ahead of time, but free events would remain free.

Events that would be held indoors will have a different set of guidelines than outdoor events.

Edwards also says some other event organizers are looking at the possibility of virtual options, such as livestreaming the Red Hills Horse Trials.

