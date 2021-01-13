Advertisement

COVID-19 at the forefront of the first Leon County school board meeting of 2021

By Katie Kaplan
Published: Jan. 12, 2021 at 10:52 PM EST|Updated: 15 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County School Board held its first meeting of 2021 on Tuesday night and included the latest update on reopening and the COVID-19 pandemic.

After months and months of being all consumed by the unforeseen problems brought on by the coronavirus crisis, there is a little bit of light at the end of the tunnel.

“All Leon County Schools employees 65 and older on Saturday will have an opportunity to get vaccinated,” LCS Superintendent Rocky Hanna said.

The vaccination of 160 at-risk employees will take place at a clinic this weekend and comes after weeks of advocating that teachers should be at the front of the line.

Hanna also announced some band, choral, performing arts and recreational activities for students are slowly starting back up.

He added he’s worried about the spike in cases, but now that all students have Chromebooks, they could easily transition to work remotely if needed.

Although, that is not something that’s even being looked at as an option right now.

The district also addressed their recent handling of COVID case numbers after a change trying to streamline the process.

“After Thanksgiving, we shifted to reporting to the community the number of COVID positive cases to the day of, but like the Super[intendent, Rocky Hanna] said, we weren’t capturing the cases that were reported at 7:00 at night,” said LCS Spokesperson Chris Petley.

After a comprehensive breakdown of how the numbers are retrieved and then posted, Hanna announced the district will return to the original way of notifying parents, by email for every case during school hours.

“I think the Superintendent has reassured whoever is questioning the validity of data, we are doing the best we can,” said Rosanne Wood.

Concrete numbers will be posted around 9 a.m. every day.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting, board member Alva Striplin was named as a representative for the voter-approved Children’s Services Council, where she’s committed for the next 18 months.

