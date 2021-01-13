UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds 71-year-old man

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Jerry Wilson has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson was found in Liberty County, near Sumatra. Deputies say when they found Wilson, his truck was stuck in the mud.

Deputies deployed helicopters and a plane Wednesday morning to assist in the search.

“We appreciate the Bay County and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for deploying their helicopters, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Emergency Medical Services, Florida Forestry Service, Franklin Correctional Institute K9 team, Scent Evidence, Franklin County Emergency Services, CERT and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office team for their strong efforts in this search,” FCSO wrote on Facebook.

Jerry Wilson has been found alive and safe! He was located in Liberty County near Sumatra, with his vehicle stuck in the... Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has been looking for a missing 71-year-old man since Tuesday evening.

Deputies are looking for Jerry Wilson, and the search for him went through the early morning Wednesday and is continuing. The sheriff’s office has deployed helicopters and a plane to help search a forest area, according to the press release.

“Wilson last mentioned to family that he would fish and hunt near the Pine Log area of the New River, deep in the Carrabelle forest area,” the release says.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office says Wilson drives a 2014 Chevy Silverado, with tag 236RGR.

Continued search for Jerry Wilson 71 year old, driving 2014 silver Chevy Silverado, tag 236RGR Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.