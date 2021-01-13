Advertisement

UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds 71-year-old man

Deputies are looking for Jerry Wilson, and the search for him went through the early morning...
Deputies are looking for Jerry Wilson, and the search for him went through the early morning Wednesday.(Franklin Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) — The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says 71-year-old Jerry Wilson has been found safe.

The sheriff’s office says Wilson was found in Liberty County, near Sumatra. Deputies say when they found Wilson, his truck was stuck in the mud.

Deputies deployed helicopters and a plane Wednesday morning to assist in the search.

“We appreciate the Bay County and Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office for deploying their helicopters, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission, Emergency Medical Services, Florida Forestry Service, Franklin Correctional Institute K9 team, Scent Evidence, Franklin County Emergency Services, CERT and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office team for their strong efforts in this search,” FCSO wrote on Facebook.

Jerry Wilson has been found alive and safe! He was located in Liberty County near Sumatra, with his vehicle stuck in the...

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says it has been looking for a missing 71-year-old man since Tuesday evening.

Deputies are looking for Jerry Wilson, and the search for him went through the early morning Wednesday and is continuing. The sheriff’s office has deployed helicopters and a plane to help search a forest area, according to the press release.

“Wilson last mentioned to family that he would fish and hunt near the Pine Log area of the New River, deep in the Carrabelle forest area,” the release says.

On Facebook, the sheriff’s office says Wilson drives a 2014 Chevy Silverado, with tag 236RGR.

Continued search for Jerry Wilson 71 year old, driving 2014 silver Chevy Silverado, tag 236RGR

Posted by Franklin County Sheriff's Office, A.J. "Tony" Smith, Sheriff on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Megan Walker worked as a paraprofessional at Fort Braden School. Her smile was...
Fort Braden School loses another staff member following fatal ATV accident
Julie Meadows-Keefe, who left her position with the city in Feb. 2020 and now works for a local...
Former Tallahassee ethics officer charged with stalking
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
DeSantis vows to ‘act very quickly’ if disorderly protests erupt
PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 17: A general view of people shopping at Publix as U.S. corporations...
Florida to expand COVID vaccines to Panhandle Publix stores
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 12, 2021

Latest News

(Image via TPD)
TPD Chief cancels days off ahead of possible protests at State Capitol
Cleveland McNair, 36, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Pecan Road homicide
William Gloster, 97, died the morning of Jan. 5. His wife Jeanette Gloster, 94, passed away...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die just hours apart
Former Data Scientist Rebekah Jones, whose home was recently searched by the Florida Department...
Woman at center of Florida COVID dashboard controversy still facing cyberstalking charges