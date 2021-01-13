FSU announces 36-game conference baseball schedule

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida State Seminoles have released their 2021 ACC baseball schedule.

The Noles will play 36 ACC games, with 18 set to be played at Dick Howser Stadium.

FSU says the regular season is set to start February 19 before ACC play begins on Feb. 26.

Pitt (Feb. 26-28), Virginia (March 5-7), Wake Forest (March 26-28), North Carolina (April 2-4), Boston College (April 16-18) and Clemson (May 14-16) are set to visit Tallahassee.

The Noles will travel to Virginia Tech (March 12-14), Miami (March 19-21), Louisville (April 9-11), Georgia Tech (April 23-26), Notre Dame (May 7-9) and N.C. State (May 20-22).

Duke will be the only ACC team FSU doesn’t face in 2021. The Blue Devils were the only conference foe Florida State faced in 2020 prior to the suspension of the season.

FSU says their full non-conference schedule, which will feature “up to 14″ games, will be announced soon.

