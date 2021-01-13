Man charged with murder in 2020 Pecan Road homicide

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Sheriff’s Office says it arrested a man on murder charges in connection to a Jan. 2020 homicide in the 2700 block of Pecan Road.

Cleveland McNair, 36, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.

On Dec. 8, 2020, 51-year-old Sherill Conner was arrested on accessory to murder charges, and her testimony helped lead to McNair’s arrest, according to the probable cause affidavit.

The affidavit says Conner was angry law enforcement officers couldn’t remove the victim, John Dees, from her home the night of the murder. Conner called McNair for help, since she knew he was intimidating and has a “violent persona.”

Investigators determined McNair had an unknown suspect drive him to Conner’s residence and somehow convinced the victim to leave with him, the affidavit says.

“Surveillance cameras capture this as Dees appears to be leaving voluntarily and presumably with the expectation of returning due to none of his personal property being carried with him,” the affidavit says.

Phone records indicate the last call Dees made happened about two minutes after leaving the residence with McNair. About 48 minutes later, McNair and the unknown suspect came back to Conner’s residence without Dees.

“[Dees’] device somehow made it back to Conner’s residence where she later disposed of it,” the affidavit says.

Conner looked in the back of the car and saw Dees wasn’t there, then she, McNair and the other suspect went inside to gather Dees’ property and dispose of it, according to the affidavit.

“McNair provided several accounts of what occurred and when confronted with certain evidence, would change his account or attempt to justify his reason for making the false statement,” the affidavit says. “Investigators were able to prove several statements made by Mcnair as false.”

McNair is being held at the Leon County Jail.

