MJ Randolph logs MEAC Player of the Week honor

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida A&M guard MJ Randolph has been named the MEAC’s Player of the Week.

It’s the second career Player of the Week honor for Randolph, who was also named Player of the Week last year for the week of December 15-21, and is the first weekly honor for a Rattler since Rod Melton, Jr. was named Co-Player of the Week for the week of Dec. 29 - January 4 of last season.

Florida A&M’s Randolph Earns “MEAC Player of the Week” Honors https://t.co/IGtgNjOQqh — Florida A&M Athletics (@FAMUAthletics) January 12, 2021

Randolph notched 21 points on 9-of-15 shooting and 13 rebounds in FAMU’s 70-68 victory over South Carolina State Saturday in their conference opener.

The Pensacola native added five assists and three steals to his Saturday statline.

Randolph leads the Rattlers in points per game (16.0), rebounds per game (5.9), assists per game (4.0) and steals per game (2.1). His 16.0 points per game also ranks third in the MEAC.

Along with Randolph, a pair of Coppin State players took home honors, as Kenan Sarvan won MEAC Rookie of the Week and Anthony Tarke won Defensive Player of the Week.

For more on this week’s weekly honors, click here.

