TPD Chief cancels days off ahead of possible protests at State Capitol
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police Chief Lawrence Revell says the department is canceling all time off for officers from Saturday, Jan. 16 through Thursday, Jan. 21 as the capital city prepares for possible protests leading up to President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.
At Mayor John Dailey’s request, Revell debriefed the Tallahassee City Commission on preparations during the commission’s retreat Wednesday.
The chief says TPD doesn’t have specific intelligence on armed gatherings targeting the Capitol, but he is aware of the national narrative. TPD is also aware of general rallies in Tallahassee being advertised on different media sources.
“But we are preparing,” Revell says. “We will be prepared. We are prepared.”
The cancellation of time off ensures TPD will be fully staffed through next Thursday.
The chief says TPD has been working with the Leon County Sheriff’s Office, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Florida State University, Florida A&M University and the FBI as Inauguration Day nears.
City commissioners did not have questions for Revell following his comments during the retreat. Commissioner Bill Proctor sent the city commission and the Leon County Sheriff’s Office letters Tuesday, asking for a coordinated law enforcement response ahead of possible protests this weekend.
Inauguration Day is next Wednesday, Jan. 20.
