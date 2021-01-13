‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die just hours apart

QUITMAN, Ga. (WCTV) – A Brooks County couple married for 61 years will be laid to rest Saturday after they died from COVID-19 on the same day.

William Gloster, 97, died the morning of Jan. 5. His wife Jeanette Gloster, 94, passed away that evening. They were a very well-known and inseparable couple in Quitman, according to Delphanie McGhee, who is handling arrangements for the Glosters at Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home.

McGhee says the couple had a true love story, witnessed all these years not just by their daughter but by the entire community of Quitman.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 11 a.m. on the lawn of Bethel A.M.E. Church in Quitman. Burial will follow at the North End Cemetery.

The double funeral service can be accessed via live stream at stevensmcgheefuneralhome.com. Public viewing is Friday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Stevens-McGhee Funeral Home in Quitman.

