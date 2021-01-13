Advertisement

Valdosta Police Dept.: Crime rates dropped during pandemic

(WCTV)
By WALB
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:39 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Valdosta Police Department crime statistic report for 2020 is in and the data shows the pandemic had a significant impact on crime in the city.

“I think a lot of it had to do with the pandemic, people staying home. I think that really helped out a lot,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan.

Manahan said overall, crime numbers went down.

In 2018 and 2019 there were a little over 400 burglaries reported, but in 2020 there was a significant drop.

Chief Manahan said homicide rates did increase, however. Numbers doubled, in 2019 there were five, and last year the department investigated 10.

Out of the 10 homicides, 6 have been solved with suspects behind bars and two cases are close to being closed.

“You know, this was a really hard year for a lot of people. Income-wise, there was, you know, without there being jobs. Jobs went down, businesses weren’t open and a lot of people didn’t know much of what they were going to be able to do and that causes a lot of stress on people. Seeing a little increase in that crime, it doesn’t really surprise you with the type of year that we had and nationwide,” said Chief Manahan.

The department saw an increase in disturbance calls where police responded to scenes due to arguments, disputes and domestic violence.

Manahan said the department also saw numbers double in response to resistance, they had several officers get hurt on the job.

“You know, our department as well felt the pandemic just like everybody did and you know, we had officers that were out, we had officers dealing with family issues, child care, etcetera. And I think it really shows that our officers still stepped up and did an excellent job this year, didn’t let anything get them down. They still came into work, they still did their jobs and helped prevent crimes,” said Chief Manahan.

Manahan hopes in this new year, crime rates will remain low and the numbers for violent crimes, like homicides, will drop.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

28-year-old Megan Walker worked as a paraprofessional at Fort Braden School. Her smile was...
Fort Braden School loses another staff member following fatal ATV accident
Julie Meadows-Keefe, who left her position with the city in Feb. 2020 and now works for a local...
Former Tallahassee ethics officer charged with stalking
FILE - In this Thursday, May 14, 2020, file photo, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news...
DeSantis vows to ‘act very quickly’ if disorderly protests erupt
PALM BEACH, FL - JULY 17: A general view of people shopping at Publix as U.S. corporations...
Florida to expand COVID vaccines to Panhandle Publix stores
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 12, 2021

Latest News

(Image via TPD)
TPD Chief cancels days off ahead of possible protests at State Capitol
Cleveland McNair, 36, was charged with first-degree murder on Tuesday.
Man charged with murder in 2020 Pecan Road homicide
William Gloster, 97, died the morning of Jan. 5. His wife Jeanette Gloster, 94, passed away...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die just hours apart
Former Data Scientist Rebekah Jones, whose home was recently searched by the Florida Department...
Woman at center of Florida COVID dashboard controversy still facing cyberstalking charges
Deputies are looking for Jerry Wilson, and the search for him went through the early morning...
UPDATE: Franklin County Sheriff’s Office finds 71-year-old man