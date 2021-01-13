Woman at center of Florida COVID dashboard controversy still facing cyberstalking charges

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Tallahassee woman at the center of Florida’s COVID-19 dashboard controversy still faces cyberstalking charges in a separate case.

The attorney for Rebekah Jones appeared via Zoom for a case management hearing on those misdemeanor charges Wednesday morning.

Louis Jean-Baptiste told the judge that he is hoping the state will honor a plea offer made in the case prior to an FDLE raid on Jones’ home in December.

FDLE served a search warrant and seized Jones’ computer as part of an investigation into someone illegally accessing an emergency alert messaging system at Jones’ former employer the Florida Department of Health.

Leon County Judge Augustus Aikens set the misdemeanor stalking case for another court hearing in February.

Leon County court records do not show any charges filed against Jones in connection with the December raid or allegations that prompted it. Jones filed a suit against FDLE in the wake of that raid.

There is a hearing scheduled in that civil case Wednesday afternoon.

