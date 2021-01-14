Albany man arrested in Tallahassee for murder of Metro Atlanta teen
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the murder of 17-year-old D’Shauntie Kyanni Hunter, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office in Barnesville, Georgia.
Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Ja’shad Ray, 22, of Albany, the sheriff posted on their Facebook page.
He was taken into custody in Tallahassee.
Ray will be awaiting extradition in the Leon County Jail￼.
Warrants have been taken against Ray for murder and aggravated assault.
