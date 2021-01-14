Advertisement

Albany man arrested in Tallahassee for murder of Metro Atlanta teen

Sheriff's Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Ja'shad Ray, 22, of...
Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Ja’shad Ray, 22, of Albany, the sheriff posted on their Facebook page.(Leon County Jail)
By Dave Miller | WALB News Team
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 9:16 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WALB) - An arrest has been made in the murder of 17-year-old D’Shauntie Kyanni Hunter, according to the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office﻿ in Barnesville, Georgia.

Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Ja’shad Ray, 22, of Albany, the sheriff posted on their Facebook page.

He was taken into custody in Tallahassee.

Ray will be awaiting extradition in the Leon County Jail￼.

Warrants have been taken against Ray for murder and aggravated assault.

An arrest has been made in the Murder of D'Shauntie Kyanni Hunter. Sheriff's Investigators, the GBI and US Marshals...

Posted by Lamar County Georgia Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, January 13, 2021

Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 13, 2021

