Attorney General Ashley Moody recognizes FHP troopers who saved man from burning vehicle

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody presented Back the Blue Awards to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers Brian Clary, Chris Folsom and David Smith for their actions in rescuing a car crash victim from a burning vehicle in October 2019.

On Oct. 29, 2020, Clary, Folsom and Smith responded to a vehicle crash on Interstate-10 when a second crash occurred at the scene.

The second crash resulted in a vehicle being pushed off the roadway, pinning the car between a tractor and a tree. The tractor then caught fire and spread to the vehicle.

The vehicle’s driver, Dwayne Greenhill, was subsequently trapped inside as the vehicle grew to be engulfed in flames.

Clary, Folsom and Smith extinguished the fire while attempting to rescue Greenhill from the burning vehicle.

The three troopers were able to remove Greenhill from the vehicle, then administered first aid to him while waiting for paramedics to arrive.

Greenhill was transported to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital after sustaining incapacitating injuries, the press release says.

Since, he has made a full recovery and was able to attend the Back the Blue Award news conference Wednesday, according to the press release.

At the news conference, Moody said, “I am so proud of the quick thinking and life-saving work of Troopers Brian Clary, Chris Folsom and David Smith at the scene of a traffic crash along I-10 in North Florida. These heroes know firsthand the many inherent dangers of responding to a traffic crash and the subsequent dangers of secondary collisions as a result. They did not allow the added personal dangers for everyone in the immediate area to deter them from attending to victims in need.

She added, “All three Troopers put their own lives at risk and subjected themselves to the raging flames inside of a vehicle in an attempt to save a motorist. Because of the immediate actions of these heroes, a life was saved. Thank you, Troopers Clary, Folsom and Smith, for your bravery. I am grateful for each of you. Florida is a safer and stronger state because of your service and for dedicating your careers to the protection of others.”

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.