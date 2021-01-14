Advertisement

BPS responds to structure fire in downtown Bainbridge

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a structure fire at a...
Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a structure fire at a building in downtown Bainbridge.(Bainbridge Public Safety)
By Cristi McKee
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:30 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAINBRIDGE, Ga (WCTV) - Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a structure fire at a building in downtown Bainbridge.

Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a structure fire at a...
Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a structure fire at a building in downtown Bainbridge.(Bainbridge Public Safety)

According to BPS, the fire has been contained.

The fire has been contained.
The fire has been contained.(Bainbridge Public Safety)

The structure appears to be home to The Willis Park Hotel and Sio’s Restaurant.

No additional details, such as the cause of the fire, have been released as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A 13-year-old boy with down syndrome captured the hearts of millions thanks to his incredible...
A Kid and his Train: South Georgia boy forms special bond with local conductor
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
William Gloster, 97, died the morning of Jan. 5. His wife Jeanette Gloster, 94, passed away...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die just hours apart
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 13, 2021

Latest News

Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Ja’shad Ray, 22, of...
Albany man arrested in Tallahassee for murder of Metro Atlanta teen
What’s Brewing? Jan. 14, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 14, 2021
What's Brewing? Jan. 14, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Jan. 14, 2021