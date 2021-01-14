BPS responds to structure fire in downtown Bainbridge

BAINBRIDGE, Ga (WCTV) - Around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday, Bainbridge Public Safety responded to a structure fire at a building in downtown Bainbridge.

According to BPS, the fire has been contained.

The structure appears to be home to The Willis Park Hotel and Sio’s Restaurant.

No additional details, such as the cause of the fire, have been released as of yet.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

