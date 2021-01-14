CFO Jimmy Patronis releases statement on passage of COVID-19 liability shields bill

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Wednesday, Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis released a statement on the House Civil Justice & Property Rights Subcommittee’s passage of House Bill 7.

House Bill 7, Civil Liability for Damages Relating to COVID-19, provides liability protections for COVID-19 to certain businesses.

Next, the bill will move on to the Pandemics & Public Emergencies Committee for its second hearing.

Patronis released the following statement regarding this passage:

It’s my top priority this year to advocate for vital liability protections for Florida businesses and job creators so they can live without the constant fear of bad actors looking to make a quick buck off the pandemic. I’m proud to support Representative Lawrence McClure in ensuring Florida is proactive in its approach to enhancing our state’s continued economic rebound with this good bill. Those who are working to do right by their customers, and are following government guidelines, should be able to operate without fear of frivolous litigation. Without actions by the Legislature, we could see more litigation raise insurance rates and hamper Florida’s recovery. I was pleased to speak on this legislation today and I look forward to working with Speaker Chris Sprowls and Representative Lawrence McClure to see these measures through to the finish line.

