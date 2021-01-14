Advertisement

Chattahoochee Police Department investigating following COVID-19 vaccine theft at Florida State Hospital

By Brandon Spencer
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:41 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
GADSDEN COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Chattahoochee Police Department is investigating after two COVID-19 vials went missing from the Florida State Hospital.

There seems to be a lot of confusion among the people WCTV spoke to today who said me they don’t know how this could even happen.

According to the CPD, it was discovered that two vials of the COVID-19 vaccine went missing on Tuesday, Jan. 12.

CPD says that each vial is worth about $5,000 and that they were apparently stolen from the hospital’s medical storage unit.

This incident comes after the hospital saw over 250 positive cases among staff and residents over the summer, including the deaths of four residents.

As of now there are no suspects or timetable of when the vials were taken.

WCTV has reached out multiple times during the past two days to the Department of Children and Families, which runs the hospital, and are still waiting for a response.

