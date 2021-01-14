Advertisement

COVID vaccines stolen at Florida State Hospital

Florida State Hospital
Florida State Hospital(WCTV)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:29 AM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
CHATTAHOOCHEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police are investigating after two vials of COVID-19 vaccine went missing from Florida State Hospital.

Chattahoochee Police say the vials, valued at $5,000 each, were apparently stolen from the hospital’s medical storage unit. It’s not clear exactly when the theft happened and no suspects have been identified.

This comes as the hospital has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. Over the summer, the facility saw more than 250 cases among staff and residents, and at least 4 residents died from the virus.

Employees complained of resignations and quarantines leading to serious staffing shortages, forcing some to work days on end, with little to no breaks, tending to COVID-positive residents.

The latest data from the Florida Department of Children and Families shows 22 staff and 2 residents at Florida State Hospital had COVID-19 as of Jan. 7.

