CRMC revises visitor policy, visitors no longer permitted at external campuses

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Capital Regional Medical Center has revised their visitors policy due to the regional COVID-19 case positivity rate.

In the announcement Wednesday evening, CRMC announced that, beginning Wednesday at 8 p.m., visitors will not be permitted into the hospital.

This new policy applies to CRMC external campuses, including their Cancer Center, Breast Center, Wellness Center, Bariatric Center, Southwood ER, Lake Jackson ER and Gadsden ER.

Exceptions will be made for the following circumstances, with one visitor per patient:

Pediatric ER patients

Labor & delivery patients

Patients with disabilities or impairments warranting assistance

Patients undergoing outpatient surgery

Patients under hospice or palliative care

“If a patient in the hospital needs to obtain an item from a loved one that is unable to visit, their loved one can come to our main entrance and provide the patient’s name and room number. Once we confirm with the patient, we will deliver the item to the patient,” CRMC instructed.

Phones, iPads and chargers are the only items that may be obtained for patients.

Staff will continue to pre–screen visitors at all entry points.

Limited public entrances are available.

The ER entrance will remain open 24/7 and the main lobby entrance will be open 6 a.m. – 8 pm, Monday–Friday.

“The safety of our colleagues, patients and visitors remains our priority,” CRMC added.

