Eagles men set to open new season with unfinished business to settle from 2020 campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - We are six days out from the start of the season for the Tallahassee Community College Eagles basketball team, who will take on South Georgia Technical College on Wednesday.

The Eagles dominated last season, logging a 27-6 record and earning an at-large bid to the NJCAA Tournament, their first trip to the dance since 2011.

But, the Eagles never got to take the court in the second season due to the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States.

And, for many players from last year’s squad, that’s how their Eagle careers ended: TCC returns just one player from last season to this year.

Nevertheless, the Eagles move on into 2021, such is the business at the JUCO level, and TCC head coach Zach Settembre says while the players may be different, the coaching staff feels the burden of the unfinished business from the pandemic-shortened season.

“It was brutal for the guys on that tea, because as coaches, we always get a chance to come back and do it again. Every single guy off that team, except one, is not here anymore because they graduated and moved on, so we hate it for them,” Settembre said.

“I think we have unfinished business with this team, this group. Because of the culture we’ve established, we’re culture over everything at this point; we’ve recruited really high-character guys. We have guys that understand what it means to work hard consistently so the energy that this team has displayed on a daily basis gives me a lot of hope for the big picture that we can do special things with this group,” he continued.

TCC’s home opener is set for Saturday, January 23 at 2 p.m. against Hillsborough Community College, the first of four-straight home games for the Eagles.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.