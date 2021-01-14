Florida State University partners with Leon County to create vaccine distribution plan

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida State University is working with the Leon County Health Department to vaccinate the community.

Using a limited allocation of the vaccine, University Health Services started vaccinating its frontline workers and community members who are 65-years-old and older on Wednesday.

Assistant Director at FSU University Health Services, Ryen Pagel, MSN, RN, CNML, said it is an exciting time to take steps toward immunity.

“So, receiving the vaccination and developing immunity is a primary intervention in mitigating the spread of Covid-19 and its really our pathway to kind of restoring some degree of normalcy right?” said Pagel.

Pagel said that once the eligible community members are contacted and registered, they will be in and out of the vaccination process within 20 minutes.

