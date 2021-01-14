Former Taylor County deputy pleads guilty to using excessive force

TAYLOR COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A former Taylor County deputy has pleaded guilty to using excessive force during an arrest on April 14, 2020.

Court documents say under the plea deal, Michael O’Connor will be on probation for one year and has to pay fines and court costs. Additionally, O’Connor must surrender his Law Enforcement Officer Certification.

In total, O’Connor has to pay $1,379.50 to the court, documents say.

O’Connor turned himself into the Taylor County Jail on May 6, 2020, following an internal investigation by the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office. He was released on his own recognizance.

The sheriff’s office determined in its internal investigation that deputy O’Connor had violated its use of force and professional conduct and responsibilities policies during the April 14 arrest.

That investigation wrapped up on April 28, and O’Connor resigned on April 30.

On May 5, O’Connor was charged with one count of official misconduct and two counts of battery.

“Deputies are to maintain self-control and self-discipline at all times, and Deputies shall not engage in any conduct which would constitute any neglect of duty, conduct unbecoming an officer or any act which is likely to adversely affect the discipline, good order or reputation of the office,” TCSO Sheriff Wayne Padgett said in May 2020.

You can see the court documents connected to O’Connor’s case below.

