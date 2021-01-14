Georgia Dept. of Education announces 2021 legislative priorities

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Education is opening its book of 2021 legislative priorities.

The department said these priorities are “key public-education issues that will guide State School Superintendent Richard Woods’ conversations with lawmakers in the upcoming session.”

“Georgia’s public schools need support as they continue to meet the moment of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Woods said. “And even when schools can go back to ‘normal,’ there is a ‘normal’ we cannot and should not go back to. We cannot return to the status-quo of overtesting, hyper-accountability and data points determining destiny. Now is the time to cast a clear vision of what our education system should be, and how our children’s futures should unfold. I look forward to working with the Georgia legislature to prioritize public education funding, elevate the teaching profession, strengthen the teacher pipeline, and expand opportunities for students.”

