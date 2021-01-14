JCSO assists with mass vaccination of senior citizens, next round of vaccines scheduled for February

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say it assisted in a “mass vaccination” at the Jackson County Agriculture Center Wednesday.

JCSO handled traffic control, security and logistics assistance for the event.

Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., 1750 seniors were given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, JCSO reported.

Numerous State and Federal agencies played essential roles in carrying out the event.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield would like to thank the Florida Highway Patrol and Chipola College Public Service Division for their “invaluable help.”

To carry out the event was the Jackson County Health Department, who oversaw the project, Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Jackson County Fire Rescue, County Commissioners Eric Hill, Jim Peacock and Clint Pate, Jackson County Code Enforcement, the Jackson County Ag Center Staff, the Chipola College Law Enforcement Recruits, and numerous volunteers.

According to JCSO, round 2 of vaccination distribution is scheduled for Feb. 10.

