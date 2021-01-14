Advertisement

JCSO assists with mass vaccination of senior citizens, next round of vaccines scheduled for February

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say it assisted in a “mass vaccination” at the Jackson...
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say it assisted in a “mass vaccination” at the Jackson County Agriculture Center Wednesday.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 10:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office say it assisted in a “mass vaccination” at the Jackson County Agriculture Center Wednesday.

JCSO handled traffic control, security and logistics assistance for the event.

JCSO handled traffic control, security and logistics assistance for the event.
JCSO handled traffic control, security and logistics assistance for the event.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

Between 9:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m., 1750 seniors were given their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, JCSO reported.

Numerous State and Federal agencies played essential roles in carrying out the event.

Sheriff Donnie Edenfield would like to thank the Florida Highway Patrol and Chipola College Public Service Division for their “invaluable help.”

To carry out the event was the Jackson County Health Department, who oversaw the project, Jackson County Parks and Recreation, Jackson County Fire Rescue, County Commissioners Eric Hill, Jim Peacock and Clint Pate, Jackson County Code Enforcement, the Jackson County Ag Center Staff, the Chipola College Law Enforcement Recruits, and numerous volunteers.

Numerous departments, volunteers and divisions carried out the event.
Numerous departments, volunteers and divisions carried out the event.(Jackson County Sheriff's Office)

According to JCSO, round 2 of vaccination distribution is scheduled for Feb. 10.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

President Donald Trump speaks at a rally Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
A 13-year-old boy with down syndrome captured the hearts of millions thanks to his incredible...
A Kid and his Train: South Georgia boy forms special bond with local conductor
A father of three, 42-year-old Bob Horbaczewski was fit with no underlying conditions before he...
‘I thought I had a lifetime’: Wife watches husband’s decline from COVID-19 via FaceTime
William Gloster, 97, died the morning of Jan. 5. His wife Jeanette Gloster, 94, passed away...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die just hours apart
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 13, 2021

Latest News

Sheriff’s Investigators, the GBI, and US Marshals have arrested Jaylan Ja’shad Ray, 22, of...
Albany man arrested in Tallahassee for murder of Metro Atlanta teen
What’s Brewing? Jan. 14, 2021
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 14, 2021
What's Brewing? Jan. 14, 2021
Meteorologist Rob Nucatola gives you the forecast for Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.
Rob's Thursday Morning Forecast: Jan. 14, 2021