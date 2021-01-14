Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall closed to public day before and on Inauguration Day

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Courthouse and Tallahassee City Hall will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from the county.

According to the release, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies made a request for the courthouse to be closed those days.

“Due to an abundance of caution, local law enforcement made the request to assist with operations in responding to any potential protests in the area of the Florida State Capitol on or around Inauguration Day,” the release says.

The Tallahassee Police Department requested city hall to be closed those days for the same reason, a release from the city says.

“While the building will be closed, all municipal services will remain operational,” the release says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.