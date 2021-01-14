Advertisement

Leon County Courthouse, Tallahassee City Hall closed to public day before and on Inauguration Day

Leon County courthouse
Leon County courthouse(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Leon County Courthouse and Tallahassee City Hall will be closed to the public on Tuesday, Jan. 19 and Wednesday, Jan. 20, according to a press release from the county.

According to the release, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office and other local law enforcement agencies made a request for the courthouse to be closed those days.

“Due to an abundance of caution, local law enforcement made the request to assist with operations in responding to any potential protests in the area of the Florida State Capitol on or around Inauguration Day,” the release says.

The Tallahassee Police Department requested city hall to be closed those days for the same reason, a release from the city says.

“While the building will be closed, all municipal services will remain operational,” the release says.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Florida State Hospital
COVID vaccines stolen at Florida State Hospital
The fatigue has set in for some after history was made Wednesday afternoon.
Tallahassee locals react to President Trump’s second impeachment
On January 2, William and Jeanette Gloster spent their 61st anniversary - their first apart,...
‘True Love Story’: South Georgia couple married 61 years die hours apart from COVID-19
File image
Tallahassee police arrest man for trafficking heroin
Leon County Booking Report: Jan. 14, 2021

Latest News

The Lincoln Trojans boys basketball team defeated the FAMU DRS Baby Rattlers, 54-39, at FAMU...
Lincoln boys snap two-game skid with 54-39 win at FAMU DRS
Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a formal contract...
‘We’re asking the City to do what’s right’: After nearly a year of negotiations, Tallahassee firefighters are working without a contract
Sigma Gamma Rho Inc. strives to educate and build up the community.
South Georgia organization strives to keep children warm this winter
• Pictured (L-R) Back Row: Deondra Alls, Melissa Norris Front Row: Lavondar Chandler, Elsy...
TCC Gadsden Center continues partnership with Sunshine Health, provides students with CNA scholarships
The Tallahassee Police Department Special Victims Unit is asking the community for help...
TPD Special Victims Unit asking public for help locating missing juvenile