Man arrested for Valdosta fake bomb threat

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man is behind bars Wednesday after calling in a fake bomb threat, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Investigators told WALB the caller claimed there was a bomb in a car in the parking lot of Waffle House on St. Augustine Road.

When police showed up, they saw a man live streaming the incident on social media.

That man was Michael Heard, according to VPD. Police said he was the same person who called in the tip to dispatch, and the reports of a bomb was a hoax.

Heard is facing a felony charge of terroristic threats and acts.

“False reporting of crimes not only waste valuable resources it creates unnecessary risk to the responding officers,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.

