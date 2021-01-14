Boat manufacturer to bring at least 90 jobs to Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WCTV) - Georgia Governor Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that an international boating manufacturer based in Orlando, Florida will move to Valdosta.

Founded in 1925, Correct Craft, is a mother company of 11 watercraft and recreational sports brands.

The company will set up shop at 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard to produce wake-boarding and wake-surfing boats under its brand Supreme Boats.

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Correct Craft and Supreme Boats to the family of outstanding manufacturers that call Georgia home,” Governor Kemp said. “As the ‘No. 1 State for Business’...We are excited to see this project take root in Valdosta.”

Correct Craft President and CEO Bill Yeargin says they plan to bring nearly 100 jobs to the area.

“We want to be a good neighbor and a good employer,” Yeargin told WCTV Thursday. “We’ve worked real hard to provide good jobs and fair pay and good benefits. And so, you know, it’d be 90 meaningful jobs, and we’re excited about being able to do that for the community.”

The 165,000-square-foot facility was left vacant by Regal Boats in March 2019 due to the pandemic.

Executive Director of the Valdosta-Lowndes Development Authority Andrea Schuijer says more than 100 workers were laid off but that it’s an ideal scenario for the incoming business.

“That means that we have a workforce here in Valdosta, Georgia that knows how to make boats,” she said.

Schruijer says she believes Supreme Boat’s establishment in town will benefit the local economy after such a great loss.

“The most important thing that you can offer someone is a job,” she said. “The individuals that were laid off...To being able to having a job again, I think that does a lot for an individual and for a family.”

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson says Correct Craft will invest $1.7 million into the facility, but the addition of at least 90 jobs will return that amount to the community annually in salaries and expenditures alone.

“It’s going to set the tone for 2021. After 2020, we’re going to celebrate every single job that we can add,” he said. “This was the perfect fit for our community and perfect fit for Correct Craft.”

Next door to the facility is T M Poly-Film, a polythene and plastic supplier based in Valdosta for more than three decades.

Shipping supervisor Marcus Favors has worked with the company for almost a decade.

“Hopefully that starts us off 2021 the way we need to go,” he said. “It’s great to see someone next to us that can fill that vacancy right there...I mean, it helps the community. It helps everybody.”

Career Craft executives say available career opportunities will include production, maintenance, management and administration, and they’re accepting applications now.

“We think it’s going to be great for the community and great for us too,” Yeargin said. “Thank you to the state of Georgia and the community for welcoming us with open arms.”

