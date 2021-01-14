Advertisement

FHP needs help identifying victim in Suwannee County hit and run

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 11 hours ago
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a pedestrian was killed in a crash on U.S. Route 129 in Suwannee County early Thursday morning.

According to troopers, the fatal hit-and-run crash happened around 1:22 a.m. south of 48th street. FHP says it has not identified the suspect vehicle at this point, since it fled from the scene.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say. FHP says it needs the public’s help to identify the victim in this crash.

Troopers say the pedestrian was a middle-aged white man, with long dark hair and a beard. At the time of the crash, he was wearing blue pajama pants and a red shirt. He had multiple tattoos on his arms, hands and fingers.

The words on his right hand read “Live, Love” while his left hand reads “Free, Life.” His right bicep tattoo said “Fido.”

FHP says a mid-size tan dog was also killed in the crash.

The investigation is active.

