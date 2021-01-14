Advertisement

Urban Meyer named new Jaguars head coach

Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches their NCAA college spring football game Saturday,...
Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer watches their NCAA college spring football game Saturday, April 14, 2018, in Columbus, Ohio. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete) (WIBW)
By Fletcher Keel
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have officially announced former Florida and Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer as the franchises next head coach.

Meyer comes to the Jaguars with no prior NFL coaching experience but has 17 years of college head coaching experience, going 187-32 over his career.

Meyer’s stops at the college level include Bowling Green State University, Utah, Florida and Ohio State.

He’s won three national titles (2006, 2008, 2014) and never posted a losing record, winning at least 10 games in 12 years, including in each of his seven years at Ohio State.

Meyer becomes the sixth permanent head coach in Jaguars’ history.

The Jags hold the top pick in this spring’s NFL Draft and still have their General Manager position open.

