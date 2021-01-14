Advertisement

Several Ga. counties receive car seat mini-grant

DPH said this year’s award will be used to support the purchase of car seats that will be...
DPH said this year’s award will be used to support the purchase of car seats that will be distributed in more than 70 counties. (Source: WALB)(WALB)
By Kim McCullough | WALB
Published: Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 hours ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - The Georgia Department of Public Health’s (DPH) injury prevention program “Child Occupant Safety Project” has announced the 2021 recipients of the Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant.

The Child Passenger Safety Mini-Grant program helps county health departments and their community partners reduce the number of injuries and deaths among children in Georgia.

DPH said this year’s award will be used to support the purchase of car seats that will be distributed in more than 70 counties with funding provided by the Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.

The mini-grant program has provided education, car seats and booster seats around the state since 2007. As a result of those efforts, more than 385 Georgia children who were involved in crashes avoided serious injury, even death, according to DPH.

“Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death for children and it’s up to all of us to do everything we can to protect our children on the road,” said Dr. Kathleen Toomey, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health. “Buckling up our children is the best way to save lives and reduce injuries.”

2021 County Mini-Grant Awardees:

Appling, Atkinson, Bacon, Ben Hill, Bibb, Bleckley, Brantley, Butts, Camden, Chatham, Cherokee, Clarke, Clayton, Cobb, Coffee, Colquitt, Columbia, Crawford, Dawson, Decatur, DeKalb, Dodge, Douglas, Early, Echols, Effingham, Fayette, Forsyth, Franklin, Fulton, Gilmer, Glynn, Grady, Habersham, Houston, Johnson, Jones, Lamar, Lanier, Laurens, Liberty, Lowndes, Macon, McIntosh, Meriwether, Montgomery, Newton, Oconee, Pickens, Pike, Polk, Pulaski, Putnam, Richmond, Rockdale, Screven, Stephens, Tattnall, Taylor, Telfair, Thomas, Tift, Treutlen, Turner, Twiggs, Union, Upson, Ware, Washington, Wheeler, Wilcox, Wilkinson and Worth.

