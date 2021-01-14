SGMC begins drive-thru for COVID vaccinations for first phase

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - South Georgia Medical Center (SGMC) began their COVID vaccine drive-thru on Wednesday for those that fall in the first phase.

They vaccinated about 150 people.

“Very excited, very appreciative of getting the vaccine. One lady had tears in her eyes after I gave her the injection. And she says her daughter was just going to be so pleased that she made it up here because her daughter was begging her to come get it,” said Peggy Hart, a registered nurse at SGMC.

Hart said they’ve been getting wonderful responses from the community.

The first day of COVID-19 drive-thru vaccinations at South Georgia Medical Center. (WALB)

Appointments opened up on Monday and are filling up quick.

Officials said over 1,500 people in Phase 1A have already made their appointments.

The site hitting over 7,500 page views since launching.

They are accepting about 250 people for vaccinations per day.

Hart said making the process a drive-thru method has helped with the community response, making it more attractive to the public and helps meet the demand.

“Very quick process, no one has to get out of the car. They are staying in the heat and it’s a wonderful process and it is very quick,” said Hart.

This drive-thru event rolls out as the hospital hits a record-breaking number of 90 hospitalizations on Tuesday.

The hospital is excited to be able to offer this to the community and be able to help protect those most vulnerable as numbers increase in the county. (WALB)

“It’s easy as pie, don’t hesitate, help everybody. After I get the second dose, I’ll really feel comfortable,” said Dena Rockey, a Valdosta resident, who got her shot Wednesday.

She said she appreciates the hospital’s effort and is glad to make the first step towards protection.

If you did not have a chance to make an appointment, hospital officials said to monitor the website daily.

People may cancel or change their appointment days and times, making it possible to get one sooner.

