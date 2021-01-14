Supreme Boats will be built in Valdosta, bringing 90 jobs to area

ATLANTA, Ga. (WALB) - Gov. Brian Kemp announced Wednesday that Correct Craft will invest more than $1.7 million in opening a manufacturing facility in Valdosta, delivering 90 jobs to Lowndes County.

Correct Craft’s Valdosta facility will produce wakeboarding and wake surfing boats under its Supreme Boats brand, which is relocating from California.

The company specializes in building tournament inboard, freshwater fishing, utility and recreational boats,

“It’s a pleasure to welcome Correct Craft and Supreme Boats to the family of outstanding manufacturers that call Georgia home. Boating and water sports play a vital role in our tourism industry in Georgia and, along with other important industry sectors, help create opportunity in our communities,” said Gov. Kemp. “As the No. 1 State for business, our strong workforce training and education programs continue to help us attract solid manufacturing jobs for hardworking Georgians. We are excited to see this project take root in Valdosta and the surrounding region, as we continue our mission to stimulate economic growth in rural Georgia.”

The facility will open at an existing 165,000 square-foot space at 601 Gil Harbin Industrial Boulevard.

“We are very excited about the growth opportunity this new Supreme Boats factory in Georgia brings to both of our brands. It will give the Supreme brand a phenomenal opportunity for accelerated growth with its own production facility,” said Paul Singer, president of Centurion & Supreme Boats. “Thank you to the State of Georgia for their support in this expansion project. We are very excited about the growth opportunities it presents to our valued dealer partners.”

The jobs coming to the area will include careers in production, management, administration and maintenance, according to a press release.

Valdosta Mayor Scott Matheson says he’s excited to welcome Correct Craft to the community.

“I appreciate the efforts and collaboration by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority and the State of Georgia’s Department of Economic Development to bring this new industry into our community while using an existing facility in the Azalea City Industrial Park,” Matheson says. “We are confident that our community’s infrastructure and dedicated workforce will contribute to the success and future longevity of Correct Craft.”

