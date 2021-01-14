Advertisement

Suwanee Fire Rescue responds to vegetation fire on 152nd Street

By WCTV Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
SUWANEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwanee Fire Rescue says it responded to a fire on 152nd Street in Suwanee County Wednesday afternoon.

A 911 call reporting a home “with flames showing” alerted SFR.

Upon arrival on site, crews found a small vegetation fire that extended up to the gable end and into the soffit.

The fire was quickly extinguished.

No damages were caused inside of the home, according to SFR.

SCFR Fire Marshal, Tim White, said, “The fire was caused by a heat light that fell or was knock over by a family pet.”

