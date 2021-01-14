Tallahassee Garden Club donates citrus trees to Oakridge Elementary School

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Students at Oak Ridge Elementary School celebrated their new citrus grove Thursday morning.

The Tallahassee Garden Club donated grapefruit, kumquat and tangerine trees to the school, in commemoration of Arbor Day.

The eight trees now stand behind the school’s playground, where the students will water and care for the trees.

Those at the Tallahassee Garden Club were honored to provide an opportunity for generations to come.

“The impact that it’ll have on these children, not just today, but twenty years from now when they bring their children here and say we planted this citrus grove on Arbor Day 2021. So, we’re just thrilled that we can be apart of it.” Helen Purvis, with the Tallahassee Garden Club, explained.

The students ended their festivities with orange juice and a toast.

