Tallahassee locals react to President Trump’s second impeachment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The fatigue has set in for some after history was made Wednesday afternoon.

President Trump is now the first in the Oval Office to have been impeached twice.

Some say they saw it coming.

“If nothing else, it sets a precedent to say this is not allowed. Like, you cannot be President and do the things you’re doing and not have consequences,” said Mac McPherson, one Tallahassee resident.

Others believe there is no point in the impeachment.

“I don’t see any political importance or really matter in that because we’re going to get a new President regardless, you know?” Brennan Brown says. “What’s the point in impeaching him again? You know, it’s just to make a statement.”

Florida State University political science professor, Carol Weissert, said she fears impeachment will become the new norm.

“What I fear is that in this polarized time that we live in that it will become just one thing that the House does. When you have a House of the opposite party they impeach the president,” Weissert explained.

The outcome of this impeachment process has some people feeling nervous about what the immediate future could hold.

Weissert added, “I think there will be some impact. I don’t think we will just go back and this will just be a bad dream. I just fear that it’s gonna have some impact and the question is, how much?”

Other residents that WCTV spoke with said they feel unprecedented events are happening every other day, and at this point, they just want things to get back to normal.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.